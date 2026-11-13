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BMW Recalls 720,796 Vehicles Over Water Pump Fire Risk
By AutoGuide Recall Alerts,7 days ago
The campaign, filed with NHTSA on November 4, 2026, warns owners to keep affected vehicles parked outdoors and clear of structures until the repair is done. The recall covers a wide span of model years and body styles. It includes 2012-2016 3 Series and 5 Series, 2012-2016 Z4, 2012-2015 X1, 2013-2017 X3, 2015-2016 4 Series Gran Coupe and 2 Series Convertible, 2014-2016 328xi Gran Turismo, 2 Series Coupe, 4 Series Convertible, 3 Series Coupe and 3 Series Sportswagon, 2015-2018 X4, and 2016-2018 X5 xDrive40e vehicles. NHTSA's campaign listing details the affected models as the 328i, 328xi, 528i, 528xi, X1, Z4, X3, 228i, 228xi, 428i, 428xi, X4, and X5.