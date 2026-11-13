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Browns roster foundation: Built for long-term success or missing too many key pieces
By Abby Mueller,3 days ago
Cleveland Browns young players could help them build a successful roster in future, but still don’t have a QB, star DE. The Cleveland Browns have spent many years in rebuilding mode while trying to establish their identity as a team. While this season has had its ups and downs, this is one of the first years where it feels like the team has more young foundational pieces than you can build a team around. There are a lot of first- and second-year players to be extremely encouraged by.