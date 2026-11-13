undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
2027 NFL draft: Top talent evaluator has 8 premium-level QB prospects
By Jared Mueller,4 days ago
A look at the 2027 NFL draft class of quarterbacks sees a lot in the Top 50 including Drew Mestemaker, Arch Manning. The Cleveland Browns have been building a young nucleus on their roster over the last two NFL drafts, but still lack certainty at the most important position in football: Quarterback. While it would be in the team’s best interest if Shedeur Sanders were able to claim that hard-to-find “Franchise QB” role, most analysts question or are skeptical that he will find that with the Browns, if ever.