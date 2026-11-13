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Montana State receives $4.8 million grant to support rural teachers
By NBC Montana Staff,7 days ago
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State University has received a $4.8 million grant to expand efforts to recruit, train and retain teachers in rural Montana communities. The three-year grant from Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies will support the third phase of MSU's Advancing Support, Preparation and Innovation in Rural Education program, known as ASPIRE.
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