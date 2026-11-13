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Montana Tech Turkey Trot seeks volunteers and participants for second annual event
By NBC Montana Staff,7 days ago
BUTTE, Mont. — Montana Tech students are seeking volunteers and participants for the second annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot, benefiting the Butte Food Bank. The event, organized by Montana Tech's American Society of Safety Professionals student chapter, will take place Thursday, Nov. 26, at the Three Bears parking lot on Blacktail Loop in Butte.
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