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M. Williams Road bridge replacement project begins Wednesday
By Press Release,5 days ago
KENTWOOD --- The M. Williams Road bridge replacement project is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, November 18. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development plans to close M. Williams Road at a location approximately .38 miles east of LA 1054 (or 1.45 miles west of LA 38) starting on November 18 and continuing for an estimated five months as crews replace the existing bridge structure.
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