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Buffalo’s Food & Music Community Comes Together for Food For All 2026
By queenseyes0 Comments,7 days ago
Food For All 2026 fundraising celebration at Kleinhans Music Hall will support a new community barn pavilion on Buffalo’s East Side. Ten years ago, Mayda Pozantides and Anders Gunnersen started growing food on Buffalo’s East Side. Today, Groundwork Market Garden is a USDA Certified Organic urban farm that grows thousands of pounds of food a year, and it has become a widely recognized and essential community hub. There’s a farmers market, with education programs, and partnerships with local food businesses. It’s everything that the community dreamed that it could be, and more.
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