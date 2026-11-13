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Floyd County Fossil and Prairie Park SSNHA People’s Choice Site Of The Year
By Mark Pitz,7 days ago
FFloyd County’s Fossil and Prairie Park Preserve has been selected as the SSNHA People’s Choice Site of the Year. Silos and Smokestacks National Heritage Area’s “People’s Choice Site of the Year” celebrates the best in heritage development. The special honor is voted on by the public and is presented to only one deserving SSNHA Heritage Area Site.