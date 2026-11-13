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Homeland Security Task Force Investigation results in 12-year sentence for Brookland man
By Rowdy Baribeau,7 days ago
A Brookland man was sentenced to 12 years (144 months) in federal prison for distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. United States District Judge D.P. Marshall, Jr. handed down the sentence after Jonathan D. Ross, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, announced it.
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