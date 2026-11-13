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Utica Gearing Up For 175th Birthday
7 days ago
An often bustling village in La Salle County is celebrating a big birthday next year. Utica Village President Dave Stewart has revealed tentative plans for Utica's upcoming 175th birthday, with festivities kicking off with a parade in late April and the unveiling of the mural at the community building. Other plans include a one day festival on October 16, Utica's actual birthday, and wrapping up with a drone show.