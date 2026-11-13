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Stephenson man faces multiple assault charges for striking victim with his vehicle in Walmart parking lot
By Public Radio 90, WNMU,7 days ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI— A Stephenson driver accused of intentionally hitting a person in the Iron Mountain Walmart parking lot last Sunday has been arraigned on assault and other charges. City police responded around 7:05 p.m. to reports that a pickup truck had struck a pedestrian and other vehicles. Officers...
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