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The Bottom Line on Medicare for All
By Richard Meyer,4 days ago
Here’s what it could cost, what it could save, and the lives at stake. Let’s start with a Tuesday afternoon that probably sounds familiar. You’re at the kitchen table with an envelope from your insurer. It says it’s not a bill. It’s an “explanation of benefits,” which explains nothing. Somewhere between the deductible, the network, the prior authorization, and the out-of-pocket maximum, you’ve lost track of what you owe, or whether the doctor you saw is even covered. Multiply that confusion by 330 million people, and you have the American health care system.