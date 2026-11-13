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Binance Hack Seizure: DOJ Gets Court Orders for $1.2B of Stolen Crypto
By Milos Djukanovic,5 days ago
The US Department of Justice said on 12 November 2026 that it has court authorization to seize or restrain more than $1.2 billion of the crypto stolen from Binance on 29 October. It is the first court action DOJ has disclosed to claw back funds from the largest crypto theft on record, which the FBI attributes to North Korea's TraderTraitor unit (DOJ release).