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Why This Marietta Spot Is a HIDDEN GEM for Award-Winning Fried Chicken and Southern Comfort Food in Marietta, GA
By Alvin Estañol,4 days ago
Fried chicken has plenty of competition in Georgia, so winning affection takes more than a crisp coating and a confident name. At The Marietta Local on Historic Marietta Square, family recipes, scratch-made accompaniments, and generous breakfast combinations give familiar Southern favorites plenty of personality. From cinnamon apples alongside French toast...