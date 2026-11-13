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Bridge Michigan: State Democrats Promised Lower Costs. Here Are 7 Ideas (It Won’t Be Easy)
By Allan Lengel,5 days ago
This article first appeared on Bridge Michigan and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Michigan Democrats won big elections by focusing on lowering costs of living, making necessities more affordable. Experts, advocates say state leaders have options to improve residents’ economic circumstances, though some would...