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Northern California supervisor candidate poised to win months after his death
7 days ago
A candidate for a county supervisor seat in Northern California who died in August after falling while door-knocking is on the brink of winning the race. Bruce Giudici, who was a 68-year-old Valley Springs resident running for the District 5 seat on the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors, has received 2,002 votes, or 57.09%, whereas opponent Clyde Clapp has received 1,505 votes, or 42.91%, as of Tuesday. (Election results for the county are updated every Tuesday and Friday.)