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What Makes This Neighborhood Eatery a GO-TO Destination for Satisfying Breakfasts in Greenwood Village, CO
By Alvin Estañol,7 days ago
5312 DTC Blvd, Ste 100, Greenwood Village, CO 80111. Breakfast gets considerably more interesting when eggs arrive with a supporting cast of chorizo, crab cakes, cheesecake filling, and pork green chili. At The Delectable Egg in Greenwood Village, that variety comes with the neighborhood friendliness customers repeatedly praise. This DTC...
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