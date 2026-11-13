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Pharma Boards Have Responsibilities Beyond the Stock Price
By Richard Meyer,4 days ago
Who does the board of directors of the pharma company really work for? Shareholders? Management? Or the millions of patients whose lives depend on their decisions? It is a question worth asking, especially in an industry where decisions made in corporate boardrooms can have consequences far beyond quarterly earnings reports, and they affect every patient who uses their drugs.