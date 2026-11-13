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Some Detroit Residents Urge Detroit Council to Delay Vote on RenCen
By Allan Lengel,5 days ago
Dozens of residents, community organizers and business owners urged the Detroit City Council on Thursday to delay its vote on the community benefits agreement involving the $2.2 billion project that would transform the Renaissance Center and surrounding East Riverfront into a residential and entertainment district, according to the Michigan Advance.