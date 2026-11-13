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Got a Video Call Invite From a Crypto Contact? FBI Says It Could Be North Korea
By Phil HaunhorstHarsh Notariya,4 days ago
North Korean hackers stole over $400 million in 18 months with the FaceStealer scheme. The FBI seized the scheme's cloud infrastructure and over 900 victim webcam videos. Open-source software maintainers are an increasing target, the FBI warns. The FBI is warning crypto holders about FaceStealer, a scheme North Korean hackers...