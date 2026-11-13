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5th Annual Christkindlmarkt Returns To The Mountain Arts Community Center
By Joseph Mosman,4 days ago
The 5th annual Christkindlmarkt at Mountain Arts Community Center is returning to take over Signal Mountain this weekend, Saturday, November 14th and Sunday, November 15th. The beloved European-inspired holiday tradition will feature an old-world Christmas-style atmosphere, community-oriented fun, plenty of local arts and crafts vendors, and traditional seasonal food and drinks, including their world-famous Glühwein, a traditional German mulled wine served warm.
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