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Engineer weighs in on potential causes of Brooklyn building collapse | Morning in America
7 days ago
Professional engineer, Casey Jones tells NewsNation's Markie Martin, that investigators should look into what engineering went into the design for the excavation system. Jones said he's looked at the structural engineering plan and says it raises some questions. The three-story building that collapsed had 98 open housing violations. The contractor violated a stop-work order for failure to protect adjacent properties.