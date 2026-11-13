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21 more measles cases reported in Minnesota
7 days ago
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota's measles outbreak continues to grow. The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 160 measles cases statewide, an increase of 21 from last week's update. Todd County accounts for the bulk of the cases, with 136. Health officials say 143 cases have been linked to the outbreak that began in mid-September. Additional cases have been reported in Anoka, Dakota, Fillmore, Hennepin, Polk, Scott and Wright counties. Health officials are urging Minnesotans to make sure they are up to date on their measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccinations.
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