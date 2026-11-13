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DC Council Fast-Tracks E-Bike Battery Fire Bill as Lithium-Ion Risks Mount
By David Abrams,7 days ago
D.C. lawmakers took up emergency legislation Tuesday aimed at the fire risks posed by lithium-ion batteries in e-bikes and scooters, as electric micromobility devices become an increasingly common sight across the District. The D.C. Council held its legislative session at the Wilson Building, where the Micromobility Fire Safety Standards Emergency Amendment Act of 2026 was among the requests placed on the agenda.
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