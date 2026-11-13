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Vallarta Supermarkets Opens First San Jose Store, Pushing Into the Bay Area
By Editor Picks,7 days ago
The Bay Area's grocery map is about to get a lot more flavorful. On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Vallarta Supermarkets will cut the ribbon on its first San Jose store—a milestone that pushes the family-owned chain deeper into Northern California and signals how the fast-growing Latin grocery segment is scaling into new, high-demand markets.
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