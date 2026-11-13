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Amazon's $75M Melania Film Faces Congress Probe as Sequel Nears Nov. 20
By Priya Choudhury,7 days ago
Amazon paid $40 million to license the rights to make Melania, a documentary following Melania Trump in the 20 days before her return to the White House, then spent another $35 million marketing it, according to the New York Times. The film earned just $16.6 million at the global box office. Now, with Democrats poised to take control of the House and Senate, questions about whether that spending amounted to a corrupt pay-to-play arrangement are headed toward Congress.