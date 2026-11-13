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Minneapolis City Council reject Frey's choice for new police chief
7 days ago
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis will continue its search for a permanent police chief after the City Council rejected Mayor Jacob Frey's nominee. Council members voted eight to five Thursday against confirming interim Chief Bill Peterson. Peterson has spent his career with the Minneapolis Police Department. The decision leaves the department without a permanent leader as the city continues working through public safety and police staffing challenges.