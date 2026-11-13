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South school board approves project resolutions, collective bargaining agreement
By Journal Review,7 days ago
The Southmont School Board approved several resolutions related to future capital projects and its collective bargaining agreement during its regular meeting Monday. The meeting opened with a presentation from Ladoga Elementary students who shared several STEM projects they have been working on in their classrooms. Second graders presented cardboard models...