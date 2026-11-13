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The Smartest Way to Buy a WiFi 6 Router Is to Grab NETGEAR Nighthawk at an All-Time Low Amazon Deal Price
By Joe Tilleli,5 days ago
With Black Friday coming up real soon, lots of folks will be making time throughout the weekend to shop and save. Not only is it a great time to wrap up all your holiday shopping that needs to get done for gifts for your friends, family, and loved ones, but it’s the perfect moment to make some upgrades around the house. You can find great deals on TVs, kitchen appliances, computer parts—you name it. Though if it’s a faster and more stable internet connection you are after, you won’t actually have to wait until after your belly is stuffed full of turkey. Amazon has a pretty exceptional deal right now on this Netgear router ahead of Black Friday.