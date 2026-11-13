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Bell & Ross Takes Off with the BR-03 Green Radar Ceramic
By Sabine Zwettler,4 days ago
Bell & Ross gives its radar-inspired time display a new look in green. Three miniature aircraft indicate the hours, minutes and seconds across a luminous, multilayered dial. At first glance, the Bell & Ross BR-03 Green Radar Ceramic looks like a miniature air-traffic control screen on the wrist. First introduced in 2010, the brand’s radar-inspired concept returns with a new color scheme and an unconventional time display. Three miniature aircraft indicate the hours, minutes and seconds as they circle the dial, leaving luminous trails against a green-tinted sapphire crystal. A black ceramic case reinforces the technical character of this distinctive aviation-inspired watch.