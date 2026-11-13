undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Prep Football Championship: Staff Predictions
4 days ago
Central Cass: 32-38 Class AAA: Legacy vs West Fargo. Class A: Langdon Area/Munich vs Harvey-Wells County. 9-Man: New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock vs LaMoure-Litchville-Marion. Class A: Langdon Area/Munich vs Harvey-Wells County. Harvey-Wells County: 24-12 9-Man: New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock vs LaMoure-Litchville-Marion. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion: 34-32 Class AA: Kindred vs Central Cass. Central Cass: 32-22 Class AAA: Legacy...