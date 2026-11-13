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George Russell launches GR63 Academy to uncover hidden karting stars, nurture future Formula 1 talent
By NewsDesk,4 days ago
Mercedes Formula 1 driver George Russell has launched his own karting academy to identify promising young racers and provide financial support and guidance, with 25 drivers set to compete in its inaugural championship in 2027. The GR63 Academy, developed in partnership with Silverstone and the British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC),...