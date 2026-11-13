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Fernando Alonso says his Aston Martin AMR26 was phenomenal in Sao Paulo Grand Prix
By Jad Mallak,4 days ago
Fernando Alonso was as feisty as ever during the 2026 Sao Paulo Grand Prix last weekend and hailed his Aston Martin AMR26 as phenomenal. The double Formula 1 Champion made the best of the mixed conditions at Interlagos last weekend as he managed to qualify in the top ten on merit following a wet session, which he ended ninth fastest.