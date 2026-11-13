undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
7 US States With the Largest Moose Populations
By Gargi,5 days ago
If you have never met a moose in the wild, it is hard to grasp how huge, strange, and oddly graceful they really are. Picture a horse, then give it stilts, a swollen nose, and an attitude that says it owns the swamp, and you are getting close. In the United States, these giants are quietly thriving in a handful of northern states where winters are long, forests are thick, and people know better than to mistake a moose for a big deer on the road.