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Chris Antonetti Reveals Key Position Guardians Are Looking To Add
By Jimmy Swartz,7 days ago
The Cleveland Guardians’ offseason plans are starting to come into focus. Earlier this week, Chris Antonetti told The Athletic that the club’s payroll will go up in 2027. Now the president of baseball operations has revealed where some of that money could be headed. Speaking with reporters at the General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas, Antonetti made it clear the rotation is near the top of the to do list.