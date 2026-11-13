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LA County Supervisors to Confront Dam Safety, Housing Protections and AI Policy Tuesday
3 days ago
Los Angeles County supervisors will consider a seismic-strengthening project in the San Gabriel Valley, protections for residents of recovery homes and new rules governing artificial intelligence when they meet Tuesday, Nov. 17, on matters that could have regional implications for Pasadena and Altadena. The meeting, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in...