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Precise Biometrics revenue rises following Fingerprint Cards merger, losses widen
By Stephen Mayhew,7 days ago
Precise Biometrics reported third-quarter revenue of 24.6 million Swedish kronor (US$2.45 million), up 23 percent from SEK 20 million ($1.99 million) a year earlier, following its July merger with Fingerprint Cards (FPC). However, the company recorded a substantial operating loss as integration and restructuring costs increased. The company’s interim report...