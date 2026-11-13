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Job Posting: Cincinnati Reds – Baseball Operations Trainee
By David Appelman,5 days ago
Direct link to application (please see job details below):. Job Summary: Provide support to all members of the Baseball Operations Department in a wide range of both administrative and baseball-related tasks and projects. This posting will be used to recruit both full-year and summer-start candidates. Minimum Requirements. Education. Bachelor’s degree...