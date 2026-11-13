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Groundbreaking held for affordable housing development in north Springfield
By KSMU,7 days ago
An affordable housing development in north Springfield will include eight units for youth aging out of foster care. And a groundbreaking for the project was held Thursday. Millstone Flats will contain 48 units, including 36 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom units. It’s being built by Cherryvale Development, LLC, a local developer that has built other affordable housing in Springfield. The project is located at 3299 N. Vernon.
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