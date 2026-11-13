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Patriots' A.J. Brown: Practices again Friday
By RotoWire Staff,5 days ago
Brown (ankle/knee) practiced Friday for a third straight day, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. Brown was listed as a limited participant on both Wednesday's and Thursday's injury reports, and it appears he is getting at least some work in for a third straight day. The Patriots will reveal his official status for Sunday's matchup with the Lions in Munich when they release their final injury report later Friday.