undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pomona campus climate survey results show dissatisfaction
By Charlotte Preuss,3 days ago
On Nov. 2, Pomona College and Interwoven Insights (formerly Rankin Climate) consulting firm published results from an anonymous campuswide ‘Campus Climate’ survey in a 107-page report. Respondents’ concerns ranged from students of certain identities feeling unsafe on campus — namely Jewish and Muslim or Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) students — to issues of sexual harassment.