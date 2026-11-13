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Pomona College community raises concern over proposed academic building security policy
By Soren Murphy Pearson,4 days ago
Editor’s note: Soren Murphy-Pearson PO ’29 is an Associated Students of Pomona College (ASPC) Senator and South Campus Representative. This is not a news article, and the information stated here is not stated on behalf of ASPC. Murphy-Pearson is also part of an ad-hoc committee involved in the policy discussed in this article.