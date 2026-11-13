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OPINION: Shoutout to AI for making school reasonable again
By Celeste Cariker,3 days ago
Similar to many 5C students, my courses last semester drove me to write 14 papers, and so did my classes the semester before that. Meanwhile, I worked two to four on-campus jobs, one of which was my former position as Opinions editor for TSL. To sum it up, a paper was always on my mind. While writing these essays, I studied about 12 hours a day most days just to keep up with coursework, and drank at least six coffees, usually more.