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Rowdy Gaines Remembers Dan Hicks in Emotional Interview
7 days ago
Former Olympic swimmer and NBC Sports broadcaster Rowdy Gaines joins TODAY to pay tribute to longtime partner and close friend Dan Hicks, who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. He reflects on their time in the booth together, the calls that stand out in his mind, and who Hicks was outside of broadcasting. “He was so kind and gentle I wish people could know what kind of human being he was because I never met a kinder, gentler person in my life. Nobody ever had a bad word to say about Danny and he never had a bad word to say about anybody else and I think that just epitomizes the kind of person he was,” he said.