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Jesuit Classical League Reigns Victorious at National Convention
4 days ago
The Jesuit Rangers recently had one of their best showings ever at a national convention that turns ancient studies into spectator sports. The weeklong National Junior Classical League (NJCL) Convention allows students across the country to compete in areas like academics, creative arts, graphic arts, and Olympika. This year, the gathering was held at Indiana University in Bloomington, and Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas sent a 13-member delegation.