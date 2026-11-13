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SMILE Fund alumni return to UTC, celebrate 10 years of student investment success
By Carter Graham,5 days ago
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Student Managed Investment Learning Experience (SMILE) Fund welcomed back its inaugural members Friday, Nov. 6, to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the fund’s launch. The SMILE Fund was established by Robert L. Maclellan and UC Foundation Associate Professor of Finance Hunter Holzhauer to...
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