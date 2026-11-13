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Booze News Weekly Roundup: Modelo Named Official Beer of the NCAA, Stoli Returns to the U.S. After Bankruptcy, and More
By Stephen Bradley,4 days ago
This is VinePair’s Booze News Weekly Roundup, where we gather the hottest headlines and product releases every Friday for a snapshot of what’s happening in the beverage alcohol industry. This week, we have updates on Stoli’s return to the U.S., Modelo’s deal with the NCAA, the latest product releases, and more.