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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s Resignation Rattles Global Markets
4 days ago
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s sudden resignation following an admitted affair with a woman thought by intelligence officials to be a Chinese spy, is sending shockwaves through the AI industry and global financial markets. Now, some lawmakers are calling for investigations into whether U.S. security has been compromised by Huang’s actions. NBC’s Brian Cheung reports for TODAY.