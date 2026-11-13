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Hundreds gathered to demand the release of Haitian child taken into custody last week
By Lawrence K. Jackson,7 days ago
First, hundreds gathered in front of the federal building downtown to demand the release of the eight year old boy who was taken into custody last week. Then, over in Chula Vista a multi-day conference has attracted its share of protesters as well. Also, a political science professor tells Roundtable what issues mattered most to voters. And, just how accessible is San Diego for those with disabilities?