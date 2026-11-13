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Bah, Humbug! Three Versions of ‘A Christmas Carol’ Are Haunting Orlando Stages This Holiday Season
By Zach Van Dyke,5 days ago
PaperMap Theater & Co. is kicking off Orlando’s Scrooge season this weekend, and they’re not the only ones bringing Dickens’ Christmas classic to the stage. At least three local theater companies staging their own versions of A Christmas Carol this season, from a 1970s family gathering to a full-blown musical.
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